2027 East University Drive

2027 East University Drive
Location

2027 East University Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous, bright and open - HUGE town home nestled near ASU and Tempe Town Lake - cant beat this awesome location!!!! Community features include sparkling community pool and spa. Very nice kitchen with all appliances, great cabinet space, breakfast bar and dining nook, all overlooking the spacious living area. Double master suites, one in the upper level and one downstairs both with large bathrooms and ample closet space. Additional features galore include tiled flooring, plantation shutters, noise reduction windows, updated contemporary light fixtures, R-38 insulation in attic for added cooling efficiency, comforting rain shower heads and much more! Tranquil 2nd floor lanai and lower patio for your outdoor relaxation. 2 car garage with equipped laundry room and extended drive way. Golf at Karsten golf course, minutes from Cubs spring training facilities, light rail, and Highways 101, 202, I-60. Your furry family members are welcome too!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 East University Drive have any available units?
2027 East University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2027 East University Drive have?
Some of 2027 East University Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 East University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2027 East University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 East University Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 East University Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2027 East University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2027 East University Drive offers parking.
Does 2027 East University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 East University Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 East University Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2027 East University Drive has a pool.
Does 2027 East University Drive have accessible units?
No, 2027 East University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 East University Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 East University Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
