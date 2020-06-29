2027 East University Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous, bright and open - HUGE town home nestled near ASU and Tempe Town Lake - cant beat this awesome location!!!! Community features include sparkling community pool and spa. Very nice kitchen with all appliances, great cabinet space, breakfast bar and dining nook, all overlooking the spacious living area. Double master suites, one in the upper level and one downstairs both with large bathrooms and ample closet space. Additional features galore include tiled flooring, plantation shutters, noise reduction windows, updated contemporary light fixtures, R-38 insulation in attic for added cooling efficiency, comforting rain shower heads and much more! Tranquil 2nd floor lanai and lower patio for your outdoor relaxation. 2 car garage with equipped laundry room and extended drive way. Golf at Karsten golf course, minutes from Cubs spring training facilities, light rail, and Highways 101, 202, I-60. Your furry family members are welcome too!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.