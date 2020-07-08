All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

2025 E. Colgate Dr.

2025 East Colgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2025 East Colgate Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northeast

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- LARGE FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. ALL ROOMS ARE GOOD SIZE. WALK TO ALL SCHOOLS.

(RLNE5767339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 E. Colgate Dr. have any available units?
2025 E. Colgate Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 2025 E. Colgate Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2025 E. Colgate Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 E. Colgate Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 E. Colgate Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2025 E. Colgate Dr. offer parking?
No, 2025 E. Colgate Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2025 E. Colgate Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 E. Colgate Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 E. Colgate Dr. have a pool?
No, 2025 E. Colgate Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2025 E. Colgate Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2025 E. Colgate Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 E. Colgate Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 E. Colgate Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 E. Colgate Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 E. Colgate Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

