All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2025 E. Colgate Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2025 E. Colgate Dr.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2025 E. Colgate Dr.
2025 East Colgate Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2025 East Colgate Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northeast
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- LARGE FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. ALL ROOMS ARE GOOD SIZE. WALK TO ALL SCHOOLS.
(RLNE5767339)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2025 E. Colgate Dr. have any available units?
2025 E. Colgate Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
Is 2025 E. Colgate Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2025 E. Colgate Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 E. Colgate Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 E. Colgate Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2025 E. Colgate Dr. offer parking?
No, 2025 E. Colgate Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2025 E. Colgate Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 E. Colgate Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 E. Colgate Dr. have a pool?
No, 2025 E. Colgate Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2025 E. Colgate Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2025 E. Colgate Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 E. Colgate Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 E. Colgate Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 E. Colgate Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 E. Colgate Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
