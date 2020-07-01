All apartments in Tempe
Last updated January 21 2020 at 4:00 AM

2015 S GRANADA Drive

2015 South Granada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2015 South Granada Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Broadmor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Lovely, beautifully remodeled and updated home in a fourplex, fresh paint. 2 levels - downstairs: kitchen, living room, pantry, half bath; upstairs: two bedrooms, full bath. Nice size patio with easy exit outside. Carport Parking close to entrance. Block construction. Updated kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit. Well maintained community with lots of green space and trees around. Walking distance to Broadmor Elementary and McKemy Campus of Tempe Academy of International Studies. It is close to Safeway Plaza grocery shopping, restaurants, entertainment, ASU, highways, on the route of Free ORBIT bus. Local Landlord who takes great care of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 S GRANADA Drive have any available units?
2015 S GRANADA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 S GRANADA Drive have?
Some of 2015 S GRANADA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 S GRANADA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2015 S GRANADA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 S GRANADA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2015 S GRANADA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2015 S GRANADA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2015 S GRANADA Drive offers parking.
Does 2015 S GRANADA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2015 S GRANADA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 S GRANADA Drive have a pool?
No, 2015 S GRANADA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2015 S GRANADA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2015 S GRANADA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 S GRANADA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2015 S GRANADA Drive has units with dishwashers.

