2015 S GRANADA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Lovely, beautifully remodeled and updated home in a fourplex, fresh paint. 2 levels - downstairs: kitchen, living room, pantry, half bath; upstairs: two bedrooms, full bath. Nice size patio with easy exit outside. Carport Parking close to entrance. Block construction. Updated kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit. Well maintained community with lots of green space and trees around. Walking distance to Broadmor Elementary and McKemy Campus of Tempe Academy of International Studies. It is close to Safeway Plaza grocery shopping, restaurants, entertainment, ASU, highways, on the route of Free ORBIT bus. Local Landlord who takes great care of the property.