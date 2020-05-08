All apartments in Tempe
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

2012 South Los Feliz Drive

2012 South Los Feliz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2012 South Los Feliz Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Palmcroft Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ab6e2501b ---- *It is required to first view the home in person before submitting a rental application. Also, please review the listing and term information before submitting rental application. . Duplex all on one level . Saltillo tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms . Dining area . Living room with Saltillo tile . Kitchen has range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator . Outside laundry room with hookups only . Outdoor fireplace (shared) . Rear Yard Shared *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. Security Deposits: ?$695.00 Refundable ?$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 South Los Feliz Drive have any available units?
2012 South Los Feliz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 South Los Feliz Drive have?
Some of 2012 South Los Feliz Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 South Los Feliz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2012 South Los Feliz Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 South Los Feliz Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 South Los Feliz Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2012 South Los Feliz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2012 South Los Feliz Drive does offer parking.
Does 2012 South Los Feliz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 South Los Feliz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 South Los Feliz Drive have a pool?
No, 2012 South Los Feliz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2012 South Los Feliz Drive have accessible units?
No, 2012 South Los Feliz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 South Los Feliz Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 South Los Feliz Drive has units with dishwashers.
