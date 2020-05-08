2012 South Los Feliz Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ab6e2501b ---- *It is required to first view the home in person before submitting a rental application. Also, please review the listing and term information before submitting rental application. . Duplex all on one level . Saltillo tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms . Dining area . Living room with Saltillo tile . Kitchen has range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator . Outside laundry room with hookups only . Outdoor fireplace (shared) . Rear Yard Shared *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. Security Deposits: ?$695.00 Refundable ?$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee