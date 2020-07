Amenities

granite counters garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Tempe 3-Bedroom - Great neighborhood in Tempe off 101 and Guadalupe . Tiled floors, granite counters, ceiling fans throughout the home. 2-car Garage. Two living areas with split Master Bedroom. Brand new landscaping, paint in the interior and carpeting. Exterior will be painted within a month. New roof was just installed.



(RLNE4872345)