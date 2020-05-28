2005 E REDFIELD Road

Amenities

Fabulous 4 bedroom 3 Bath home on oversize lot in quiet Tempe Neighborhood - Fresh paint throughout - Upgraded kitchen with newer cabinets, granite and stainless appliances - Huge family room with fireplace and french doors to rear yard - Formal living and dining rooms - Eat in kitchen Pantry - Huge master upstairs has a walk in closet with closet organizer - One bedroom and full bath downstairs - Many upgraded windows - Steps from bike/jogging path and park - Three car garage with storage room - Fabulous rear yard with large pool and room to play! Oversize, extended patio makes this home perfect for entertaining - Close to freeways, restaurants, shopping!