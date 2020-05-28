All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2005 E REDFIELD Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2005 E REDFIELD Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2005 E REDFIELD Road

2005 East Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2005 East Redfield Road, Tempe, AZ 85283
Camelot Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous 4 bedroom 3 Bath home on oversize lot in quiet Tempe Neighborhood - Fresh paint throughout - Upgraded kitchen with newer cabinets, granite and stainless appliances - Huge family room with fireplace and french doors to rear yard - Formal living and dining rooms - Eat in kitchen Pantry - Huge master upstairs has a walk in closet with closet organizer - One bedroom and full bath downstairs - Many upgraded windows - Steps from bike/jogging path and park - Three car garage with storage room - Fabulous rear yard with large pool and room to play! Oversize, extended patio makes this home perfect for entertaining - Close to freeways, restaurants, shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 E REDFIELD Road have any available units?
2005 E REDFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 E REDFIELD Road have?
Some of 2005 E REDFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 E REDFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
2005 E REDFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 E REDFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 2005 E REDFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2005 E REDFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 2005 E REDFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 2005 E REDFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 E REDFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 E REDFIELD Road have a pool?
Yes, 2005 E REDFIELD Road has a pool.
Does 2005 E REDFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 2005 E REDFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 E REDFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 E REDFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Riverside
625 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College