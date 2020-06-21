All apartments in Tempe
200 East Southern Avenue

200 East Southern Avenue · (480) 568-2666
Location

200 East Southern Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282
Chesapeake

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 330 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Upgraded kitchen w/granite counters, breakfast bar and all appliances included along with a portable washer/dryer. Located Near Mill and Southern! Walk-in closet in bedroom w/2 hall closets and 1 patio closet w/covered patio. Community that offers workout facility/rec room/clubhouse, sparkling community pool/spa, mailbox room and nice laundry facilities. Covered carport comes w/condo. Water/sewer/trash included in HOA. Just minutes away from ASU, Tempe Marketplace, grocery and downtown Tempe! At this price, this will not last long...hurry to see!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,243.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

