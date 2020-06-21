200 East Southern Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Upgraded kitchen w/granite counters, breakfast bar and all appliances included along with a portable washer/dryer. Located Near Mill and Southern! Walk-in closet in bedroom w/2 hall closets and 1 patio closet w/covered patio. Community that offers workout facility/rec room/clubhouse, sparkling community pool/spa, mailbox room and nice laundry facilities. Covered carport comes w/condo. Water/sewer/trash included in HOA. Just minutes away from ASU, Tempe Marketplace, grocery and downtown Tempe! At this price, this will not last long...hurry to see!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,243.75, Available Now

