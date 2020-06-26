1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Stop Looking this is IT! Light and bright super nice 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, travertine floors thru-out. All 3 bedrooms have great room's sizes. Granite countertops w/ dbl sinks in the master bathroom with light and open flow. New countertops, two tone paint, carpet, lights, fan and all newer black appliances. Canned lights on dimmers. Popular floor plan with breakfast bar. Low maintenance back yard and grass front yard landscaping with citrus trees. $1400. mo. includes front yard landscape service. Large lot. Washer/dryer included in as is condition.