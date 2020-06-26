All apartments in Tempe
1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive

1991 East Pebble Beach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1991 East Pebble Beach Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Stop Looking this is IT! Light and bright super nice 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, travertine floors thru-out. All 3 bedrooms have great room's sizes. Granite countertops w/ dbl sinks in the master bathroom with light and open flow. New countertops, two tone paint, carpet, lights, fan and all newer black appliances. Canned lights on dimmers. Popular floor plan with breakfast bar. Low maintenance back yard and grass front yard landscaping with citrus trees. $1400. mo. includes front yard landscape service. Large lot. Washer/dryer included in as is condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive have any available units?
1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive have?
Some of 1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive offers parking.
Does 1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive have a pool?
No, 1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive have accessible units?
No, 1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1991 E PEBBLE BEACH Drive has units with dishwashers.
