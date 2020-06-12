1984 E ORION Street

Amenities

Wonderful Tempe home for rent - This 4 bedroom home is located conveniently near loop 101 and the US 60 providing easy access to the entire East Valley. Quartz counter tops, maple cabinets and lots of counter and cabinet space in the eat-in kitchen. The large master suite with private bath featuring dual sinks also has separate access to the expansive patio and generous back yard. You'll find ample room in all the additional bedrooms, a fireplace in the family room and separate sunken living room for your guests. Just blocks from the highly rated Fuller Elementary School and Marcos De Niza High School. The only thing missing is you.