Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1984 E ORION Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

1984 E ORION Street

1984 East Orion Street · No Longer Available
Location

1984 East Orion Street, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful Tempe home for rent - This 4 bedroom home is located conveniently near loop 101 and the US 60 providing easy access to the entire East Valley. Quartz counter tops, maple cabinets and lots of counter and cabinet space in the eat-in kitchen. The large master suite with private bath featuring dual sinks also has separate access to the expansive patio and generous back yard. You'll find ample room in all the additional bedrooms, a fireplace in the family room and separate sunken living room for your guests. Just blocks from the highly rated Fuller Elementary School and Marcos De Niza High School. The only thing missing is you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1984 E ORION Street have any available units?
1984 E ORION Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1984 E ORION Street have?
Some of 1984 E ORION Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1984 E ORION Street currently offering any rent specials?
1984 E ORION Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1984 E ORION Street pet-friendly?
No, 1984 E ORION Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1984 E ORION Street offer parking?
No, 1984 E ORION Street does not offer parking.
Does 1984 E ORION Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1984 E ORION Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1984 E ORION Street have a pool?
No, 1984 E ORION Street does not have a pool.
Does 1984 E ORION Street have accessible units?
No, 1984 E ORION Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1984 E ORION Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1984 E ORION Street has units with dishwashers.
