1968 E DEL RIO Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:53 PM

1968 E DEL RIO Drive

1968 East Del Rio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1968 East Del Rio Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
McClintock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!Single level home on a large, corner lot with low maintenance desert landscaping in the front. Open, spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage w/ built in cabinets and room for an RV or boat. Front door opens up to bright, open living room where 20'' tile, two-tone paint + upgraded hardware creates a beautiful presentation. Kitchen is gorgeous with dark maple cabinets, granite slab counters, tile back splash + stainless steel appliances including wall oven + built in microwave. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space and there is a pantry for even more storage! Kitchen overlooks great room with wood burning brick fireplace and french double doors which lead to backyard. Master suite has wood laminate floors + tile shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1968 E DEL RIO Drive have any available units?
1968 E DEL RIO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1968 E DEL RIO Drive have?
Some of 1968 E DEL RIO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1968 E DEL RIO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1968 E DEL RIO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1968 E DEL RIO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1968 E DEL RIO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1968 E DEL RIO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1968 E DEL RIO Drive offers parking.
Does 1968 E DEL RIO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1968 E DEL RIO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1968 E DEL RIO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1968 E DEL RIO Drive has a pool.
Does 1968 E DEL RIO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1968 E DEL RIO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1968 E DEL RIO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1968 E DEL RIO Drive has units with dishwashers.

