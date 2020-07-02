1968 E DEL RIO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!Single level home on a large, corner lot with low maintenance desert landscaping in the front. Open, spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage w/ built in cabinets and room for an RV or boat. Front door opens up to bright, open living room where 20'' tile, two-tone paint + upgraded hardware creates a beautiful presentation. Kitchen is gorgeous with dark maple cabinets, granite slab counters, tile back splash + stainless steel appliances including wall oven + built in microwave. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space and there is a pantry for even more storage! Kitchen overlooks great room with wood burning brick fireplace and french double doors which lead to backyard. Master suite has wood laminate floors + tile shower.