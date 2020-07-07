All apartments in Tempe
Location

1947 East Laguna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Available 05/15/20 Fully Remodeled Home in great Tempe location - Property Id: 266299

Fully Remodeled Home in great neighborhood in Tempe. Gourmet Kitchen with granite tops, new flooring throughout, New Roof, Designer paint inside and out, Low E Vinyl windows, and ceiling fans in every room. Enjoy backyard oasis with a pool (pool service included). Low maintenance landscaping with auto watering. Separate laundry includes washer/dryer. Lots of extra Storage. Don't miss this great home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266299
Property Id 266299

(RLNE5722728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1947 E Laguna Dr have any available units?
1947 E Laguna Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1947 E Laguna Dr have?
Some of 1947 E Laguna Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1947 E Laguna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1947 E Laguna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1947 E Laguna Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1947 E Laguna Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1947 E Laguna Dr offer parking?
No, 1947 E Laguna Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1947 E Laguna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1947 E Laguna Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1947 E Laguna Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1947 E Laguna Dr has a pool.
Does 1947 E Laguna Dr have accessible units?
No, 1947 E Laguna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1947 E Laguna Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1947 E Laguna Dr has units with dishwashers.

