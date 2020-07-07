1947 E Laguna Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Available 05/15/20 Fully Remodeled Home in great Tempe location - Property Id: 266299



Fully Remodeled Home in great neighborhood in Tempe. Gourmet Kitchen with granite tops, new flooring throughout, New Roof, Designer paint inside and out, Low E Vinyl windows, and ceiling fans in every room. Enjoy backyard oasis with a pool (pool service included). Low maintenance landscaping with auto watering. Separate laundry includes washer/dryer. Lots of extra Storage. Don't miss this great home!

