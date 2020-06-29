1934 E Magdalena Dr

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located near McClintock and Guadalupe in Tempe. With 1600 s.f. of living space this home offers a family room, living room and separate dining room, lots of closets and a separate storage room that is connected to the house under the 2-car Covered Carport. This home has a beautiful backyard and plenty of space with desirable North/South exposure. Low maintenance front yard and raised flower bed. Separate laundry room with storage galore. White appliances, tile, carpet and neutral colors throughout. Close to shopping and minutes from the 101 and 60 freeways. $1299 per month + 5% tax/admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. $1299 Refundable deposit $400 Non-Refundable deposit Sorry No Pets Allowed