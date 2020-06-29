All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1934 E Magdalena Dr

1934 East Magdalena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1934 East Magdalena Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Southwest

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located near McClintock and Guadalupe in Tempe. With 1600 s.f. of living space this home offers a family room, living room and separate dining room, lots of closets and a separate storage room that is connected to the house under the 2-car Covered Carport. This home has a beautiful backyard and plenty of space with desirable North/South exposure. Low maintenance front yard and raised flower bed. Separate laundry room with storage galore. White appliances, tile, carpet and neutral colors throughout. Close to shopping and minutes from the 101 and 60 freeways. $1299 per month + 5% tax/admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. $1299 Refundable deposit $400 Non-Refundable deposit Sorry No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 E Magdalena Dr have any available units?
1934 E Magdalena Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1934 E Magdalena Dr have?
Some of 1934 E Magdalena Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 E Magdalena Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1934 E Magdalena Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 E Magdalena Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1934 E Magdalena Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1934 E Magdalena Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1934 E Magdalena Dr offers parking.
Does 1934 E Magdalena Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 E Magdalena Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 E Magdalena Dr have a pool?
No, 1934 E Magdalena Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1934 E Magdalena Dr have accessible units?
No, 1934 E Magdalena Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 E Magdalena Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1934 E Magdalena Dr has units with dishwashers.
