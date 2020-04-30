All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1927 East Wesleyan Drive

1927 E Wesleyan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1927 E Wesleyan Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282
McClintock

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
wow! absolutely gorgeous tempe 3/2 house with new custom tile flooring, like new carpet, updated paint, granite counters, full kitchen remodel, private pool, storage, carport parking, fireplace, mountain views, near by schools, huge backyard, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person!*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 East Wesleyan Drive have any available units?
1927 East Wesleyan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 East Wesleyan Drive have?
Some of 1927 East Wesleyan Drive's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 East Wesleyan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1927 East Wesleyan Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 East Wesleyan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1927 East Wesleyan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1927 East Wesleyan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1927 East Wesleyan Drive does offer parking.
Does 1927 East Wesleyan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 East Wesleyan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 East Wesleyan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1927 East Wesleyan Drive has a pool.
Does 1927 East Wesleyan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1927 East Wesleyan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 East Wesleyan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 East Wesleyan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
