1927 East Wesleyan Drive

Amenities

granite counters carport recently renovated pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

wow! absolutely gorgeous tempe 3/2 house with new custom tile flooring, like new carpet, updated paint, granite counters, full kitchen remodel, private pool, storage, carport parking, fireplace, mountain views, near by schools, huge backyard, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person!*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.