Tempe, AZ
1923 E Duke Dr
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

1923 E Duke Dr

1923 East Duke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1923 East Duke Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Knoell Ville Monaco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**FABULOUS- 3br/2ba/2carport - PATIO HOME (BASELINE & MCCLINTOCK) - This FABULOUS Patio Home is in an outstanding area of Tempe - Two bedrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Two full baths & Two car carport - Large Patio, Nice Kitchen, Extra storage, located off Baseline and McClintock. Close to the 60 and 101 Express ways.

This is situated in Tempe near excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, minutes from shopping, and access to the 60 & 101 Express ways.

House features: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Bedrooms are excellent sizes, Tile/Carpet floors, Large Patio, Two Car Carport and lots of storage.

Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,477.75

Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 to schedule a showing.

Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.

Location: TEMPE

(RLNE4889620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 E Duke Dr have any available units?
1923 E Duke Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 E Duke Dr have?
Some of 1923 E Duke Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 E Duke Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1923 E Duke Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 E Duke Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 E Duke Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1923 E Duke Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1923 E Duke Dr offers parking.
Does 1923 E Duke Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1923 E Duke Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 E Duke Dr have a pool?
No, 1923 E Duke Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1923 E Duke Dr have accessible units?
No, 1923 E Duke Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 E Duke Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 E Duke Dr has units with dishwashers.
