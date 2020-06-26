1923 E Duke Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**FABULOUS- 3br/2ba/2carport - PATIO HOME (BASELINE & MCCLINTOCK) - This FABULOUS Patio Home is in an outstanding area of Tempe - Two bedrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Two full baths & Two car carport - Large Patio, Nice Kitchen, Extra storage, located off Baseline and McClintock. Close to the 60 and 101 Express ways.



This is situated in Tempe near excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, minutes from shopping, and access to the 60 & 101 Express ways.



House features: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Bedrooms are excellent sizes, Tile/Carpet floors, Large Patio, Two Car Carport and lots of storage.



Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,477.75



Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 to schedule a showing.



Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.



Location: TEMPE



(RLNE4889620)