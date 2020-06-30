1918 E. Magdalena Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Property with a HUGE backyard! - This beautiful home is centrally located in Tempe with a huge backyard, and a screened Arizona room. Home has an open kitchen with a breakfast nook and tile in all the right places. Close to shopping, dinning and entertainment.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1450

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1450

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1450 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE4400207)