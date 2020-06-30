All apartments in Tempe
1918 E. Magdalena Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

1918 E. Magdalena Drive

1918 East Magdalena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1918 East Magdalena Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Property with a HUGE backyard! - This beautiful home is centrally located in Tempe with a huge backyard, and a screened Arizona room. Home has an open kitchen with a breakfast nook and tile in all the right places. Close to shopping, dinning and entertainment.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1450
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1450
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Upon approved application the $1450 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE4400207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 E. Magdalena Drive have any available units?
1918 E. Magdalena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1918 E. Magdalena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1918 E. Magdalena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 E. Magdalena Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 E. Magdalena Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1918 E. Magdalena Drive offer parking?
No, 1918 E. Magdalena Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1918 E. Magdalena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 E. Magdalena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 E. Magdalena Drive have a pool?
No, 1918 E. Magdalena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1918 E. Magdalena Drive have accessible units?
No, 1918 E. Magdalena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 E. Magdalena Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 E. Magdalena Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 E. Magdalena Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 E. Magdalena Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

