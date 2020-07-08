1915 East Buena Vista Drive

Amenities

Amazing single story 4 bedroom home with private pool in desirable Estate La Colina. Upgraded kitchen features granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Spacious family room with two-way fireplace to formal sunken living room. Beautiful wood floors, Upgraded bathrooms, tons of storage. plantation shutters. Over sized lot with extended covered patio, sparkling pebble-tec pool and large grassy area. This home is a must see. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply**



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 8/14/18

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.