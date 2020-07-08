All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1915 East Buena Vista Drive

1915 East Buena Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1915 East Buena Vista Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Estate la Colina

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing single story 4 bedroom home with private pool in desirable Estate La Colina. Upgraded kitchen features granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Spacious family room with two-way fireplace to formal sunken living room. Beautiful wood floors, Upgraded bathrooms, tons of storage. plantation shutters. Over sized lot with extended covered patio, sparkling pebble-tec pool and large grassy area. This home is a must see. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply**

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 8/14/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 East Buena Vista Drive have any available units?
1915 East Buena Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 East Buena Vista Drive have?
Some of 1915 East Buena Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 East Buena Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1915 East Buena Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 East Buena Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 East Buena Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1915 East Buena Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 1915 East Buena Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1915 East Buena Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 East Buena Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 East Buena Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1915 East Buena Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 1915 East Buena Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1915 East Buena Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 East Buena Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 East Buena Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

