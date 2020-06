Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful home sits next to the lake in the Oasis of Anozira subdivision! Spacious bedrooms, beautiful tile, and plush carpet through out the home. Guest room and bathroom downstairs. The kitchen boasts beautiful granite counter tops and a center island with a raised breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space! Beautiful backyard views from the bay window and TONS of living space in this 3,649sqft home. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included.