Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1890 E Loma Vista Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1890 E Loma Vista Dr

1890 East Loma Vista Drive · (480) 550-8500
Location

1890 East Loma Vista Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Alameda Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1890 E Loma Vista Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2214 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1890 E Loma Vista Dr Available 08/01/20 GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TEMPE HOME ON CORNER LOT WITH DIVING POOL! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!

4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on Large corner lot with sparkling pool in quiet Tempe neighborhood. Pool service included with monthly rent! Completely updated in 2011 including: roof, plumbing, light fixtures, paint, tile floors in entry, dining, kitchen and bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms and living areas, cabinets, granite countertops, travertine backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Master bedroom has two closets and en-suite bath with shower and double sinks. Full guest bathroom has double sinks and tub/shower. Brand new A/C unit and duct work in 2014. Brand new water heater 2015. Pool pump replaced 2014. Irrigation system replaced 2014. Spacious open floor plan and wonderful backyard for entertaining. Conveniently located near shopping, schools and the 101.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $2,695 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $2,695
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Adrian Kurzman
602-619-0672
E & G Real Estate Services
adrian@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE3217851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1890 E Loma Vista Dr have any available units?
1890 E Loma Vista Dr has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1890 E Loma Vista Dr have?
Some of 1890 E Loma Vista Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1890 E Loma Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1890 E Loma Vista Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1890 E Loma Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1890 E Loma Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1890 E Loma Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 1890 E Loma Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1890 E Loma Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1890 E Loma Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1890 E Loma Vista Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1890 E Loma Vista Dr has a pool.
Does 1890 E Loma Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 1890 E Loma Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1890 E Loma Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1890 E Loma Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
