1890 E Loma Vista Dr Available 08/01/20 GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TEMPE HOME ON CORNER LOT WITH DIVING POOL! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on Large corner lot with sparkling pool in quiet Tempe neighborhood. Pool service included with monthly rent! Completely updated in 2011 including: roof, plumbing, light fixtures, paint, tile floors in entry, dining, kitchen and bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms and living areas, cabinets, granite countertops, travertine backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Master bedroom has two closets and en-suite bath with shower and double sinks. Full guest bathroom has double sinks and tub/shower. Brand new A/C unit and duct work in 2014. Brand new water heater 2015. Pool pump replaced 2014. Irrigation system replaced 2014. Spacious open floor plan and wonderful backyard for entertaining. Conveniently located near shopping, schools and the 101.
Rent - $2,695 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $2,695
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)
