Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1848 E. La Donna Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1848 E. La Donna Drive

1848 East La Donna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1848 East La Donna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1848 E. La Donna Drive Available 07/15/20 Tempe 4 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath Single Story Rental - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN JULY 15, 2020

1,548 SqFt - 3 Bed, 1.75 Bath - Great Tempe Location! Single story home with Living Room and Family Room, carpet and tile - Master Bath has shower only - Back yard with covered patio. Two care electric garage - North/South facing - Near Bus stops and shopping.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Hook-ups.

McCLINTOCK & BASELINE - From Baseline go south on McClintock, east on Watson, south on Los Feliz, right on La Donna to property on the right.

DIRECTIONS: McCLINTOCK & BASELINE - From Baseline turn South on McClintock, East on Julie, Left on Heather, Right on La Donna

UTILITIES: SRP, City of Tempe

SCHOOLS: Fuller, Fees, Marco de Niza High

Rent $1,595.00 + 1.8% Tempe City Tax per month
$1,595.00 Security Deposit
+ $595.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee
$25.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)

(RLNE5906566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 E. La Donna Drive have any available units?
1848 E. La Donna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1848 E. La Donna Drive have?
Some of 1848 E. La Donna Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 E. La Donna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1848 E. La Donna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 E. La Donna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1848 E. La Donna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1848 E. La Donna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1848 E. La Donna Drive offers parking.
Does 1848 E. La Donna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1848 E. La Donna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 E. La Donna Drive have a pool?
No, 1848 E. La Donna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1848 E. La Donna Drive have accessible units?
No, 1848 E. La Donna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 E. La Donna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1848 E. La Donna Drive has units with dishwashers.
