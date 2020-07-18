Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1848 E. La Donna Drive Available 07/15/20 Tempe 4 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath Single Story Rental - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN JULY 15, 2020



1,548 SqFt - 3 Bed, 1.75 Bath - Great Tempe Location! Single story home with Living Room and Family Room, carpet and tile - Master Bath has shower only - Back yard with covered patio. Two care electric garage - North/South facing - Near Bus stops and shopping.



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Hook-ups.



McCLINTOCK & BASELINE - From Baseline go south on McClintock, east on Watson, south on Los Feliz, right on La Donna to property on the right.



UTILITIES: SRP, City of Tempe



SCHOOLS: Fuller, Fees, Marco de Niza High



Rent $1,595.00 + 1.8% Tempe City Tax per month

$1,595.00 Security Deposit

+ $595.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee

$25.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18



R.S.V.P. Realty

(Pictures are from a previous listing)



