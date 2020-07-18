Amenities
1848 E. La Donna Drive Available 07/15/20 Tempe 4 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath Single Story Rental - R.S.V.P. Realty
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN JULY 15, 2020
1,548 SqFt - 3 Bed, 1.75 Bath - Great Tempe Location! Single story home with Living Room and Family Room, carpet and tile - Master Bath has shower only - Back yard with covered patio. Two care electric garage - North/South facing - Near Bus stops and shopping.
INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Hook-ups.
McCLINTOCK & BASELINE - From Baseline go south on McClintock, east on Watson, south on Los Feliz, right on La Donna to property on the right.
DIRECTIONS: McCLINTOCK & BASELINE - From Baseline turn South on McClintock, East on Julie, Left on Heather, Right on La Donna
UTILITIES: SRP, City of Tempe
SCHOOLS: Fuller, Fees, Marco de Niza High
Rent $1,595.00 + 1.8% Tempe City Tax per month
$1,595.00 Security Deposit
+ $595.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee
$25.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18
R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)
(RLNE5906566)