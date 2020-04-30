1827 E Kirkland Lane

Amenities

This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse is located in Tempe near University and McClintock. Freshly painted with over 900 square feet of living space, it offers new tile flooring throughout no carpet, new paint,all appliances, including a full size washer and dryer, pantry, flat screen tv, large living room, and nice size bedrooms. Enclosed backyard patio with direct access to the covered parking assigned to unit and separate storage room. Less than a block away from the community pool and large park area.Easy access to the entire valley, less than 3 miles from ASU, and only 2 miles from Tempe Town Lake Parkthis location is ideal. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. Requires 3 times the monthly rent for income and minimum credit score of 650 to qualify. 5% tax/admin fees apply