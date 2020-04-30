All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 9 2019 at 4:44 PM

1827 E Kirkland Lane

1827 East Kirkland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1827 East Kirkland Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse is located in Tempe near University and McClintock. Freshly painted with over 900 square feet of living space, it offers new tile flooring throughout no carpet, new paint,all appliances, including a full size washer and dryer, pantry, flat screen tv, large living room, and nice size bedrooms. Enclosed backyard patio with direct access to the covered parking assigned to unit and separate storage room. Less than a block away from the community pool and large park area.Easy access to the entire valley, less than 3 miles from ASU, and only 2 miles from Tempe Town Lake Parkthis location is ideal. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. Requires 3 times the monthly rent for income and minimum credit score of 650 to qualify. 5% tax/admin fees apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 E Kirkland Lane have any available units?
1827 E Kirkland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 E Kirkland Lane have?
Some of 1827 E Kirkland Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 E Kirkland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1827 E Kirkland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 E Kirkland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1827 E Kirkland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1827 E Kirkland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1827 E Kirkland Lane offers parking.
Does 1827 E Kirkland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1827 E Kirkland Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 E Kirkland Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1827 E Kirkland Lane has a pool.
Does 1827 E Kirkland Lane have accessible units?
No, 1827 E Kirkland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 E Kirkland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 E Kirkland Lane has units with dishwashers.
