1816 N Ventura Ln
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:24 AM

1816 N Ventura Ln

1816 North Ventura Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1816 North Ventura Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Fantastic NE Tempe property just blocks from Papago Park, Phoenix Zoo & the Botanical Gardens. One blocks from Scottsdale Rd and just a few minutes to ASU & downtown. Interior features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & an open great room. Custom paint, laminate & tile flooring, shutters, tile fireplace, & highly upgraded bathrooms withe granite counters & tile showers. Beautiful kitchen with new stainless steel appliances & high end cabinets. 1 bedroom downstairs & 2 up which share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Attached 2-car garage & huge yard with pavers & fire pit. Ready for immediate move in!! No pets please.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 N Ventura Ln have any available units?
1816 N Ventura Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 N Ventura Ln have?
Some of 1816 N Ventura Ln's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 N Ventura Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1816 N Ventura Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 N Ventura Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1816 N Ventura Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1816 N Ventura Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1816 N Ventura Ln offers parking.
Does 1816 N Ventura Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 N Ventura Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 N Ventura Ln have a pool?
No, 1816 N Ventura Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1816 N Ventura Ln have accessible units?
No, 1816 N Ventura Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 N Ventura Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 N Ventura Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

