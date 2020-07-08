1816 N Ventura Ln

Amenities
Fantastic NE Tempe property just blocks from Papago Park, Phoenix Zoo & the Botanical Gardens. One blocks from Scottsdale Rd and just a few minutes to ASU & downtown. Interior features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & an open great room. Custom paint, laminate & tile flooring, shutters, tile fireplace, & highly upgraded bathrooms withe granite counters & tile showers. Beautiful kitchen with new stainless steel appliances & high end cabinets. 1 bedroom downstairs & 2 up which share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Attached 2-car garage & huge yard with pavers & fire pit. Ready for immediate move in!! No pets please.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.