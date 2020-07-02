1747 West Jeanine Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

4 Bed + 3 Bath + 1,917 SF in Gated Community on Priest and Warner - Almost brand new home located in the gated Rhythm North community, this single level split floor plan features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and loads of upgrades wood look tile flooring, white shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops, oversized back slider to well-manicured, low maintenance backyard with artificial grass w/paver border. You will be in awe of the gorgeous sunsets & incredible views right out your back door!

Rhythm North features resort style living with a wonderful central amenity area featuring a large, heated swimming pool, play pool, relaxing spa, an amazing fitness center featuring state-of-the-art equipment, a dog park and is walking distance to many restaurants. This prime location puts you close to high-tech employers along the Intel/Price Rd tech corridor, the Chandler medical complex, popular conveniences, medical services, great shopping, dining, major freeways such as the 10, 202, 101 & the 60 and is just minutes from Sky Harbor.



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Tempe Rental Sales Tax of 1.8% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



(RLNE5670808)