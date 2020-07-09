1735 E. Alameda Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently Remodeled! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Community Pool! Double Carport, Small Yard, Built–in Dishwasher and Microwave, Huge Living Room., Very Large Bedrooms, Great Location. Very Nice!



Major Crossroads: McClintock & Broadway



Tempe Code: As a reminder, the City of Tempe Code Ordinance does not allow for more than 3 persons unrelated to one another to occupy the property.



Near: ASU, Light Rail, Loop 101, I-60, Tempe Town Lake



Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to Apply: On-line at www.austinfleck.com



