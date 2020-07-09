All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 6 2019 at 9:49 PM

1735 E. Alameda Dr.

1735 East Alameda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1735 East Alameda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently Remodeled! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Community Pool! Double Carport, Small Yard, Built–in Dishwasher and Microwave, Huge Living Room., Very Large Bedrooms, Great Location. Very Nice!

Major Crossroads: McClintock & Broadway

Tempe Code: As a reminder, the City of Tempe Code Ordinance does not allow for more than 3 persons unrelated to one another to occupy the property.

Near: ASU, Light Rail, Loop 101, I-60, Tempe Town Lake

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to Apply: On-line at www.austinfleck.com

REALTOR® EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 E. Alameda Dr. have any available units?
1735 E. Alameda Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 E. Alameda Dr. have?
Some of 1735 E. Alameda Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 E. Alameda Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1735 E. Alameda Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 E. Alameda Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 E. Alameda Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1735 E. Alameda Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1735 E. Alameda Dr. offers parking.
Does 1735 E. Alameda Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 E. Alameda Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 E. Alameda Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1735 E. Alameda Dr. has a pool.
Does 1735 E. Alameda Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1735 E. Alameda Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 E. Alameda Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 E. Alameda Dr. has units with dishwashers.

