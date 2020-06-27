1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

wow! cute, clean and cozy tempe 3/2 house with premium corner lot, hardwood floors, split master, huge backyard, 2 car garage, mountain views, nearby schools, over sized lot, washer/dryer, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*