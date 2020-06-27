All apartments in Tempe
1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE

1662 East Manhatton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1662 East Manhatton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wow! cute, clean and cozy tempe 3/2 house with premium corner lot, hardwood floors, split master, huge backyard, 2 car garage, mountain views, nearby schools, over sized lot, washer/dryer, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE have any available units?
1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE have?
Some of 1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1662 E MANHATTON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
