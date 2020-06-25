1627 E FREMONT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Fantastic 5 bedroom with an unbelievable 3.5 bathrooms right in the middle of Tempe. This 2500 square foot unit boasts a remodeled kitchen 2 masters and a spacious resort like back yard. Enjoy evenings at home lounging in the pool and entertaining with a jacuzzi and led colored water wall! See the pics of the kitchen with luxurious granite and premium appliances. You won't find a bigger or better home in tempe for the money. Will be available for August 1 move in. This unit has had an extensive remodel with many extras.