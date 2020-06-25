All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1627 E FREMONT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1627 E FREMONT Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

1627 E FREMONT Drive

1627 East Fremont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1627 East Fremont Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Fantastic 5 bedroom with an unbelievable 3.5 bathrooms right in the middle of Tempe. This 2500 square foot unit boasts a remodeled kitchen 2 masters and a spacious resort like back yard. Enjoy evenings at home lounging in the pool and entertaining with a jacuzzi and led colored water wall! See the pics of the kitchen with luxurious granite and premium appliances. You won't find a bigger or better home in tempe for the money. Will be available for August 1 move in. This unit has had an extensive remodel with many extras.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 E FREMONT Drive have any available units?
1627 E FREMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 E FREMONT Drive have?
Some of 1627 E FREMONT Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 E FREMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1627 E FREMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 E FREMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1627 E FREMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1627 E FREMONT Drive offer parking?
No, 1627 E FREMONT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1627 E FREMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 E FREMONT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 E FREMONT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1627 E FREMONT Drive has a pool.
Does 1627 E FREMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1627 E FREMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 E FREMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1627 E FREMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85284
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College