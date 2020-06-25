Fantastic 5 bedroom with an unbelievable 3.5 bathrooms right in the middle of Tempe. This 2500 square foot unit boasts a remodeled kitchen 2 masters and a spacious resort like back yard. Enjoy evenings at home lounging in the pool and entertaining with a jacuzzi and led colored water wall! See the pics of the kitchen with luxurious granite and premium appliances. You won't find a bigger or better home in tempe for the money. Will be available for August 1 move in. This unit has had an extensive remodel with many extras.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1627 E FREMONT Drive have any available units?
1627 E FREMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 E FREMONT Drive have?
Some of 1627 E FREMONT Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 E FREMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1627 E FREMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.