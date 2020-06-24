1620 S HARDY Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!This fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath Tempe home is a must see. Modern touches and finishes throughout including new custom 20'' porcelain tile, new custom interior paint, 6 inch white baseboards and new fixtures throughout. Open living room and kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops. Master bedroom features walk-in tile shower with custom tile finishing and granite counter vanity. Backyard has low maintenance landscaping and a large covered patio and there is a good sized covered patio in the front too.. Minutes from ASU, Loop 202 freeway, Mill Avenue night life and all Tempe has to offer!