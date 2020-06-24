All apartments in Tempe
1620 S HARDY Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

1620 S HARDY Drive

1620 South Hardy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1620 South Hardy Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!This fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath Tempe home is a must see. Modern touches and finishes throughout including new custom 20'' porcelain tile, new custom interior paint, 6 inch white baseboards and new fixtures throughout. Open living room and kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops. Master bedroom features walk-in tile shower with custom tile finishing and granite counter vanity. Backyard has low maintenance landscaping and a large covered patio and there is a good sized covered patio in the front too.. Minutes from ASU, Loop 202 freeway, Mill Avenue night life and all Tempe has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 S HARDY Drive have any available units?
1620 S HARDY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 S HARDY Drive have?
Some of 1620 S HARDY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 S HARDY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1620 S HARDY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 S HARDY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1620 S HARDY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1620 S HARDY Drive offer parking?
No, 1620 S HARDY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1620 S HARDY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 S HARDY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 S HARDY Drive have a pool?
No, 1620 S HARDY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1620 S HARDY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1620 S HARDY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 S HARDY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 S HARDY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
