Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous, remodeled home with all new appliances, completely updated bathrooms and kitchen, beautiful flooring The master bedroom comes with its own private bathroom, and washer and dryer are located in the storage shed on the back patio. The property is a corner lot in a GREAT location as it is just 10 minutes' drive from Mill Avenue and ASU's Tempe campus, a few blocks away from the University of Phoenix and Fountainhead Corporate Park, and also near the US-60 and the I-10.