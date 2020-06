1613 E VAUGHN Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE ON 5/16/20. SHORT TERM, MONTHLY AND LONG TERM RENTALS AVAIL. CALL OWNER/AGENT FOR SPECIFIC RENT AND AVAILABILITY.RENT VARIES BASED ON DURATION AND SEASON OF STAY.COMPLETELY FURNISHED, FULLY EQUIPPED COMFY & CONVENIENT VACATION, CORP OR LONGER TERM RENTAL. BRING YOUR CLOTHES AND A TOOTHBRUSH! IN BETWEEN HOMES? REMODELING? NEED A CORP RENTAL? JUST WANT TO GET OUT OF THE COLD? THIS QUAINT, QUIET, PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP DEVELOPMENT FEELS LIKE HOME! WALK TO SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS. ON SITE RV STORAGE . COZY FURNISHINGS AND FIREPLACE. COVERED PATIO & PRIVATE YARD AREA TO RELAX AND ENJOY THE AZ LIFESTYLE. GREAT LOCATION WITHIN 5 MIN OF THE I-10, 101, & 60. 15 MINUTES TO SKY HARBOR, SCOTTSDALE & DOWNTOWN PHX. GOLF, HIKING, BALL GAMES, & MUCH MORE! OWNER IS LICENSED RE AGT IN AZ.