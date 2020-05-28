All apartments in Tempe
1559 East Drake Drive
1559 East Drake Drive

1559 East Drake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1559 East Drake Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Dava-Lakeshore

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious and open 3 bedroom and 2 bath in Tempe. Lovely kitchen with all appliances included. Tile in all the right places and ceiling fans throughout. Large living area with fireplace and wood look floor. Nice master bedroom and bathroom. Large fenced backyard with lush green grass and covered patio! 2-car garage!

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, requires owner approval)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1559 East Drake Drive have any available units?
1559 East Drake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1559 East Drake Drive have?
Some of 1559 East Drake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1559 East Drake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1559 East Drake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1559 East Drake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1559 East Drake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1559 East Drake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1559 East Drake Drive offers parking.
Does 1559 East Drake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1559 East Drake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1559 East Drake Drive have a pool?
No, 1559 East Drake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1559 East Drake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1559 East Drake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1559 East Drake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1559 East Drake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

