All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like
1541 E McNair Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1541 E McNair Dr
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

1541 E McNair Dr

1541 East Mcnair Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1541 East Mcnair Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Dava-Lakeshore

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1541 E MCNAIR DR - 4BR 2BA McClintock/Elliott --- MOVE IN READY SINGLE LEVEL TEMPE HOME! CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, ASU, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND MORE! DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY! - Check-out my 3-D tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zoBqAvvDZYs

New finishes in remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in convenient Tempe! Please contact leasing agent to schedule a self-tour. Large family room with spacious backyard. Be on the 101 freeway in less than 5 minutes! Short commute to downtown and ASU!

Call Angie O @ (480) 798-3198 or email Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE4842344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Mariner Apartment Homes
1525 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1541 E McNair Dr have any available units?
1541 E McNair Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 E McNair Dr have?
Some of 1541 E McNair Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 E McNair Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1541 E McNair Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 E McNair Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1541 E McNair Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1541 E McNair Dr offer parking?
No, 1541 E McNair Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1541 E McNair Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 E McNair Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 E McNair Dr have a pool?
No, 1541 E McNair Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1541 E McNair Dr have accessible units?
No, 1541 E McNair Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 E McNair Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 E McNair Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 BedroomsTempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly PlacesTempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunsetHoldemanNorth Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado CollegeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College