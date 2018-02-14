Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning range

1541 E MCNAIR DR - 4BR 2BA McClintock/Elliott --- MOVE IN READY SINGLE LEVEL TEMPE HOME! CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, ASU, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND MORE! DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY! - Check-out my 3-D tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zoBqAvvDZYs



New finishes in remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in convenient Tempe! Please contact leasing agent to schedule a self-tour. Large family room with spacious backyard. Be on the 101 freeway in less than 5 minutes! Short commute to downtown and ASU!



Call Angie O @ (480) 798-3198 or email Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



