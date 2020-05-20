153 W MYRNA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH JULY 15. TENANTS RIGHTS. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL TENANT VACATES. Updated home in popular Warner Ranch home on quiet, interior, corner lot on cul-de-sac street close to park, walking paths, shopping & freeways. Kitchen features stainless steel, Kitchen Aid appliances including induction stove top, convention oven, microwave, two level dishwasher, granite counters & custom cabinets w/plenty of storage space. Other upgrades include ceramic tile flooring throughout, custom built-in bookcases, custom window treatments, recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Living room includes 3 French doors opening to a large covered patio w/outdoor fans! Sunny breakfast/bonus room off kitchen with picture windows overlooking back yard. Elementary school within walking distance.