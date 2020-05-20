153 W MYRNA Lane

Amenities
TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH JULY 15. TENANTS RIGHTS. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL TENANT VACATES. Updated home in popular Warner Ranch home on quiet, interior, corner lot on cul-de-sac street close to park, walking paths, shopping & freeways. Kitchen features stainless steel, Kitchen Aid appliances including induction stove top, convention oven, microwave, two level dishwasher, granite counters & custom cabinets w/plenty of storage space. Other upgrades include ceramic tile flooring throughout, custom built-in bookcases, custom window treatments, recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Living room includes 3 French doors opening to a large covered patio w/outdoor fans! Sunny breakfast/bonus room off kitchen with picture windows overlooking back yard. Elementary school within walking distance.