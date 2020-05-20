All apartments in Tempe
153 W MYRNA Lane

153 West Myrna Lane · (480) 897-2500
Location

153 West Myrna Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284
Warner Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2306 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH JULY 15. TENANTS RIGHTS. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL TENANT VACATES. Updated home in popular Warner Ranch home on quiet, interior, corner lot on cul-de-sac street close to park, walking paths, shopping & freeways. Kitchen features stainless steel, Kitchen Aid appliances including induction stove top, convention oven, microwave, two level dishwasher, granite counters & custom cabinets w/plenty of storage space. Other upgrades include ceramic tile flooring throughout, custom built-in bookcases, custom window treatments, recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Living room includes 3 French doors opening to a large covered patio w/outdoor fans! Sunny breakfast/bonus room off kitchen with picture windows overlooking back yard. Elementary school within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 W MYRNA Lane have any available units?
153 W MYRNA Lane has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 W MYRNA Lane have?
Some of 153 W MYRNA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 W MYRNA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
153 W MYRNA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 W MYRNA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 153 W MYRNA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 153 W MYRNA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 153 W MYRNA Lane offers parking.
Does 153 W MYRNA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 W MYRNA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 W MYRNA Lane have a pool?
No, 153 W MYRNA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 153 W MYRNA Lane have accessible units?
No, 153 W MYRNA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 153 W MYRNA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 W MYRNA Lane has units with dishwashers.
