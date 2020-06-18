1520 E. Verlea Drive

All apartments in Tempe
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1520 East Verlea Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 6/30/2020

5 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Fenced Pool, Garage converted to large office, bonus or another bedroom, Separate Living and Large Family Room with Fireplace. Laundry Room with lots of storage. (Garage converted into the 5th bedroom)

Major Crossroads: Broadway & McClintock

Tempe Code: As a reminder, the City of Tempe Code Ordinance does not allow for more than 3 persons unrelated to one another to occupy the property.

Near: US 60, and Loop 101 Fwy., ASU, Mesa Community College, Meyer & Selleh Park, Banner Desert Hospital and Children's Center, River View Mall

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 E. Verlea Drive have any available units?
1520 E. Verlea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 E. Verlea Drive have?
Some of 1520 E. Verlea Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 E. Verlea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1520 E. Verlea Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 E. Verlea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1520 E. Verlea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1520 E. Verlea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1520 E. Verlea Drive does offer parking.
Does 1520 E. Verlea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 E. Verlea Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 E. Verlea Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1520 E. Verlea Drive has a pool.
Does 1520 E. Verlea Drive have accessible units?
No, 1520 E. Verlea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 E. Verlea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 E. Verlea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
