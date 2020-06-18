1520 E. Verlea Drive

Amenities

HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 6/30/2020



5 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Fenced Pool, Garage converted to large office, bonus or another bedroom, Separate Living and Large Family Room with Fireplace. Laundry Room with lots of storage. (Garage converted into the 5th bedroom)



Major Crossroads: Broadway & McClintock



Tempe Code: As a reminder, the City of Tempe Code Ordinance does not allow for more than 3 persons unrelated to one another to occupy the property.



Near: US 60, and Loop 101 Fwy., ASU, Mesa Community College, Meyer & Selleh Park, Banner Desert Hospital and Children's Center, River View Mall



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



