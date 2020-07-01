151 E JEANINE Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full baths with 1 bedroom and bath on main floor. Great for guest. Large kitchen which looks into the eating area, family room with a fireplace, and wet bar. All counter tops are granite with new fixtures. Formal dining room and living room with wood and tile floor throughout the first floor. Carpet in the bedrooms. Large master bedroom with huge deck that overlooks the pool and backyard. Master bath has 2 closets, jetted tub and separate shower. Double sinks and heat lamps. Additional bedrooms upstairs has a Jack and Jill bath setup. 3 car garage with storage. 80 gallon water heater and water softener. Large laundry room with cabinets. Backyard oasis includes a spacious covered patio and your own private diving pool. Elem sch & park close by with tennis courts.