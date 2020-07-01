All apartments in Tempe
151 E JEANINE Drive
151 E JEANINE Drive

151 East Jeanine Drive · No Longer Available
Tempe
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

151 East Jeanine Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Warner Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full baths with 1 bedroom and bath on main floor. Great for guest. Large kitchen which looks into the eating area, family room with a fireplace, and wet bar. All counter tops are granite with new fixtures. Formal dining room and living room with wood and tile floor throughout the first floor. Carpet in the bedrooms. Large master bedroom with huge deck that overlooks the pool and backyard. Master bath has 2 closets, jetted tub and separate shower. Double sinks and heat lamps. Additional bedrooms upstairs has a Jack and Jill bath setup. 3 car garage with storage. 80 gallon water heater and water softener. Large laundry room with cabinets. Backyard oasis includes a spacious covered patio and your own private diving pool. Elem sch & park close by with tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 E JEANINE Drive have any available units?
151 E JEANINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 E JEANINE Drive have?
Some of 151 E JEANINE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 E JEANINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
151 E JEANINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 E JEANINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 151 E JEANINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 151 E JEANINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 151 E JEANINE Drive offers parking.
Does 151 E JEANINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 E JEANINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 E JEANINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 151 E JEANINE Drive has a pool.
Does 151 E JEANINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 151 E JEANINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 151 E JEANINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 E JEANINE Drive has units with dishwashers.

