All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1506 W. Huntington Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1506 W. Huntington Dr.
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:47 PM

1506 W. Huntington Dr.

1506 West Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1506 West Huntington Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Peterson Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c2e42d027 ----
*Available to be viewed beginning May 1st

Single level home features:
.Tile floors throughout.
.Ceiling fans in dining , living, and bedrooms.
.Kitchen includes range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, huge pantry room, and island counter.
.Fireplace in living room.
.Master bedroom has a double closet and door to patio/balcony.
.Laundry room is inside.
.Desert front yard.
.Grass rear yard with slab patio
.2 car carport.

1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

*Security Deposits
.$950.00 Refundable
.$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating Fee

*Please be sure to review the listing and lease term information before viewing the home. Also, you must first view the home in person before submitting a rental application. Please email info@prsrentals.com if you have any questions regarding this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 W. Huntington Dr. have any available units?
1506 W. Huntington Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 W. Huntington Dr. have?
Some of 1506 W. Huntington Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 W. Huntington Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1506 W. Huntington Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 W. Huntington Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 W. Huntington Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1506 W. Huntington Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1506 W. Huntington Dr. offers parking.
Does 1506 W. Huntington Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 W. Huntington Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 W. Huntington Dr. have a pool?
No, 1506 W. Huntington Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1506 W. Huntington Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1506 W. Huntington Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 W. Huntington Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 W. Huntington Dr. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College