1506 W. Huntington Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed carport ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c2e42d027 ----

*Available to be viewed beginning May 1st



Single level home features:

.Tile floors throughout.

.Ceiling fans in dining , living, and bedrooms.

.Kitchen includes range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, huge pantry room, and island counter.

.Fireplace in living room.

.Master bedroom has a double closet and door to patio/balcony.

.Laundry room is inside.

.Desert front yard.

.Grass rear yard with slab patio

.2 car carport.



1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.



*Security Deposits

.$950.00 Refundable

.$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating Fee



*Please be sure to review the listing and lease term information before viewing the home. Also, you must first view the home in person before submitting a rental application. Please email info@prsrentals.com if you have any questions regarding this listing.