1430 S BECK Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities guest suite

Excellent 6 bedroom, 2 bath home in a well established Tempe neighborhood. Spacious floor plan with tile and wood flooring in all living areas and carpet in bedrooms, new dual pane windows and newer interior and exterior paint. Large kitchen with espresso cabinets and breakfast bar. Bedrooms are all very generous in size and one bedroom has a private entrance and could be used as a guest suite, home office, etc. Large, fully fenced backyard with covered patio and low maintenance landscaping in the front and back. Near ASU, Tempe town lake and all the shopping, dining and entertainment Tempe has to offer!