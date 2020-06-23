All apartments in Tempe
1430 S BECK Avenue

1430 South Beck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1430 South Beck Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
guest suite
fireplace
carpet
Excellent 6 bedroom, 2 bath home in a well established Tempe neighborhood. Spacious floor plan with tile and wood flooring in all living areas and carpet in bedrooms, new dual pane windows and newer interior and exterior paint. Large kitchen with espresso cabinets and breakfast bar. Bedrooms are all very generous in size and one bedroom has a private entrance and could be used as a guest suite, home office, etc. Large, fully fenced backyard with covered patio and low maintenance landscaping in the front and back. Near ASU, Tempe town lake and all the shopping, dining and entertainment Tempe has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 S BECK Avenue have any available units?
1430 S BECK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 S BECK Avenue have?
Some of 1430 S BECK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 S BECK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1430 S BECK Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 S BECK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1430 S BECK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1430 S BECK Avenue offer parking?
No, 1430 S BECK Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1430 S BECK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 S BECK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 S BECK Avenue have a pool?
No, 1430 S BECK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1430 S BECK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1430 S BECK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 S BECK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 S BECK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
