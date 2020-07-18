All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1429 E Williams Street

1429 East Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

1429 East Williams Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Hudson Manor

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1429 East Williams is a great and spacious four bedroom, two bathroom home. It has a large irrigated yard and a covered carport. Walk or bike to ASU and Mill Avenue! Located in the beautiful Hudson Manor neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 E Williams Street have any available units?
1429 E Williams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 E Williams Street have?
Some of 1429 E Williams Street's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 E Williams Street currently offering any rent specials?
1429 E Williams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 E Williams Street pet-friendly?
No, 1429 E Williams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1429 E Williams Street offer parking?
Yes, 1429 E Williams Street offers parking.
Does 1429 E Williams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 E Williams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 E Williams Street have a pool?
No, 1429 E Williams Street does not have a pool.
Does 1429 E Williams Street have accessible units?
No, 1429 E Williams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 E Williams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 E Williams Street has units with dishwashers.
