1426 W. 7th Street Available 07/15/20 Great Tempe Home With A Pool! - Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, & Mill Ave! Tile in most areas perfect for easy upkeep, tons of storage for all your cooking gadgets in an updated kitchen with lots of counter space!! Separate living and family rooms and a great backyard with sparkling poo perfect for these hot summer months!!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1550

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1550

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1550 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



