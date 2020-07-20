All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:40 AM

1426 W. 7th Street

1426 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1426 West 7th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Lindon Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
1426 W. 7th Street Available 07/15/20 Great Tempe Home With A Pool! - Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, & Mill Ave! Tile in most areas perfect for easy upkeep, tons of storage for all your cooking gadgets in an updated kitchen with lots of counter space!! Separate living and family rooms and a great backyard with sparkling poo perfect for these hot summer months!!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1550
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1550
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Upon approved application the $1550 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 W. 7th Street have any available units?
1426 W. 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1426 W. 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1426 W. 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 W. 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 W. 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1426 W. 7th Street offer parking?
No, 1426 W. 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1426 W. 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 W. 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 W. 7th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1426 W. 7th Street has a pool.
Does 1426 W. 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 1426 W. 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 W. 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 W. 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 W. 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1426 W. 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
