1424 East Northshore Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

You'll be living in The Lakes! The Lakes of Tempe, ( http://www.thelakesoftempe.com/ ), has many amenities including a large heated pool, tennis, spa, work out facility, beautiful paths and clubhouse. This beautiful 6-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has been completely remodeled. Including your own private in-ground pool! You'll love the grand entry with its curved open staircase. There is a large all new eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room. The kitchen has all new appliances, cabinets and granite countertops. There is a formal living room and a large family room. All this comes with natural travertine tile throughout. There is one bedroom with a full bath downstairs. Upstairs there are 5 more bedrooms and two full baths. The Master has its own private bath and a walk-in closet. All 6 bedrooms are newly carpeted and have large Venetian blinds. The blinds on all the windows help with cooling this north-south exposed home. The beautiful walled in the backyard has your own pool that has a guard fence to protect children and pets. A full length covered patio adjoins the pool and the yard. The maintenance-free front yard has all new eco-friendly synthetic grass, the landscape is watered on timers, pool service will be provided. The newly drywalled and painted garage has an epoxy coated floor. Available now! Contact us to schedule a showing.



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.