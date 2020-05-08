All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1424 East Northshore Drive

1424 East Northshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1424 East Northshore Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
The Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
You'll be living in The Lakes! The Lakes of Tempe, ( http://www.thelakesoftempe.com/ ), has many amenities including a large heated pool, tennis, spa, work out facility, beautiful paths and clubhouse. This beautiful 6-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has been completely remodeled. Including your own private in-ground pool! You'll love the grand entry with its curved open staircase. There is a large all new eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room. The kitchen has all new appliances, cabinets and granite countertops. There is a formal living room and a large family room. All this comes with natural travertine tile throughout. There is one bedroom with a full bath downstairs. Upstairs there are 5 more bedrooms and two full baths. The Master has its own private bath and a walk-in closet. All 6 bedrooms are newly carpeted and have large Venetian blinds. The blinds on all the windows help with cooling this north-south exposed home. The beautiful walled in the backyard has your own pool that has a guard fence to protect children and pets. A full length covered patio adjoins the pool and the yard. The maintenance-free front yard has all new eco-friendly synthetic grass, the landscape is watered on timers, pool service will be provided. The newly drywalled and painted garage has an epoxy coated floor. Available now! Contact us to schedule a showing.

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly) 

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 East Northshore Drive have any available units?
1424 East Northshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 East Northshore Drive have?
Some of 1424 East Northshore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 East Northshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1424 East Northshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 East Northshore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 East Northshore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1424 East Northshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1424 East Northshore Drive offers parking.
Does 1424 East Northshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 East Northshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 East Northshore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1424 East Northshore Drive has a pool.
Does 1424 East Northshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1424 East Northshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 East Northshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 East Northshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

