1415 W 7TH Street

2 lease options at Furnished or Unfurnished. Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is available for LONG TERM rental! Updated full kitchen has white shaker cabinets, granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan and spacious living area is perfect for gathering. BRAND NEW ROOF, newer AC, energy efficient windows, and New attic insulation keeps the utility cost down. Easy maintained Laminate flooring, new LED ceiling fans, and big closet in each bedroom. YARD CARE is included in the rent. Great location close to Tempe downtown and ASU. NO smoking. Pet negotiable. Listing price is for UNFURNISHED yearly lease, furnished rental is $2595 per month. Credit and background check. $2400 refundable deposit upon lease signing. Available for move in now!