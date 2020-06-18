All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:56 AM

1415 W 7TH Street

1415 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1415 West 7th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Lindon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 lease options at Furnished or Unfurnished. Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is available for LONG TERM rental! Updated full kitchen has white shaker cabinets, granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan and spacious living area is perfect for gathering. BRAND NEW ROOF, newer AC, energy efficient windows, and New attic insulation keeps the utility cost down. Easy maintained Laminate flooring, new LED ceiling fans, and big closet in each bedroom. YARD CARE is included in the rent. Great location close to Tempe downtown and ASU. NO smoking. Pet negotiable. Listing price is for UNFURNISHED yearly lease, furnished rental is $2595 per month. Credit and background check. $2400 refundable deposit upon lease signing. Available for move in now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 W 7TH Street have any available units?
1415 W 7TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 W 7TH Street have?
Some of 1415 W 7TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 W 7TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1415 W 7TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 W 7TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 W 7TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 1415 W 7TH Street offer parking?
No, 1415 W 7TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1415 W 7TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 W 7TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 W 7TH Street have a pool?
No, 1415 W 7TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1415 W 7TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1415 W 7TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 W 7TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 W 7TH Street has units with dishwashers.
