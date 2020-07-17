All apartments in Tempe
1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203

1402 South Jentilly Lane · (480) 921-3332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1402 South Jentilly Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281
Jen Tilly Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo located in the heart of Tempe - Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo located in the heart of Tempe. Walk/bike to ASU campus, lightrail, Sundevil Stadium, Wells Fargo Arena and all that Tempe has to offer. Vaulted ceilings throughout, ceiling fans, stacked laundry and private balcony overlooking the pool. Come by and see this unit!

FEES:
Lease Preparation - $195
Monthly Sales Tax - 1.8%
Monthly Administrative - 1%
Pet Approval (if applicable) - $150
Pet Deposit (refundable) - $200

(RLNE5914409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203 have any available units?
1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203 have?
Some of 1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203 currently offering any rent specials?
1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203 is pet friendly.
Does 1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203 offer parking?
No, 1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203 does not offer parking.
Does 1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203 have a pool?
Yes, 1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203 has a pool.
Does 1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203 have accessible units?
No, 1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
