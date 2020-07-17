1402 S. Jentilly Lane #203

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo located in the heart of Tempe - Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo located in the heart of Tempe. Walk/bike to ASU campus, lightrail, Sundevil Stadium, Wells Fargo Arena and all that Tempe has to offer. Vaulted ceilings throughout, ceiling fans, stacked laundry and private balcony overlooking the pool. Come by and see this unit!



FEES:

Lease Preparation - $195

Monthly Sales Tax - 1.8%

Monthly Administrative - 1%

Pet Approval (if applicable) - $150

Pet Deposit (refundable) - $200



(RLNE5914409)