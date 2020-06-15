140 E RIO SALADO Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool media room

ONLY FOR YOUR MOST PARTICULAR CLIENTS!! Only the Finest Materials and Furniture used to Create this Masterpiece. Exquisite Two-story Luxurious Penthouse (with Elevator) Featured in Phoenix Home and Garden Magazine in the award-winning Bridgeview condominiums at Tempe Town Lake! Professionally designed unit featuring 18-foot-high entry ceilings, two-story windows in great room with amazing Lake & Mountain views. 3 Full Ensuite bedrooms plus office-den with murphy bed/bath provide plenty of flexibility. Private and Secure access with 24hr Concierge service, Heated lap pool, Fitness facility, club house, Theater with underground and gated parking spaces. Walking distance to downtown Mill Avenue with live music, restaurants, bars and shopping and only 7 minutes from the airport. Its perfect!