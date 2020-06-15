All apartments in Tempe
140 E RIO SALADO Parkway

140 East Rio Salado Parkway · (602) 705-4500
Location

140 East Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ 85281
Downtown Tempe

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1201 · Avail. now

$13,500

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 3783 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
ONLY FOR YOUR MOST PARTICULAR CLIENTS!! Only the Finest Materials and Furniture used to Create this Masterpiece. Exquisite Two-story Luxurious Penthouse (with Elevator) Featured in Phoenix Home and Garden Magazine in the award-winning Bridgeview condominiums at Tempe Town Lake! Professionally designed unit featuring 18-foot-high entry ceilings, two-story windows in great room with amazing Lake & Mountain views. 3 Full Ensuite bedrooms plus office-den with murphy bed/bath provide plenty of flexibility. Private and Secure access with 24hr Concierge service, Heated lap pool, Fitness facility, club house, Theater with underground and gated parking spaces. Walking distance to downtown Mill Avenue with live music, restaurants, bars and shopping and only 7 minutes from the airport. Its perfect!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 E RIO SALADO Parkway have any available units?
140 E RIO SALADO Parkway has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 E RIO SALADO Parkway have?
Some of 140 E RIO SALADO Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 E RIO SALADO Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
140 E RIO SALADO Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 E RIO SALADO Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 140 E RIO SALADO Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 140 E RIO SALADO Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 140 E RIO SALADO Parkway does offer parking.
Does 140 E RIO SALADO Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 E RIO SALADO Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 E RIO SALADO Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 140 E RIO SALADO Parkway has a pool.
Does 140 E RIO SALADO Parkway have accessible units?
No, 140 E RIO SALADO Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 140 E RIO SALADO Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 E RIO SALADO Parkway has units with dishwashers.
