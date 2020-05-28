1327 S Hardy Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

AVAILABLE August!! Tempe (ASU) Rental Home- This is a really great 3BR/2BA condo - and it's walking distance from the ASU campus. It is located in the Los Prados community on 13th St. and Hardy. It is a two story unit with the two bedrooms upstairs and a bathroom. Downstairs you will find a bedroom, bathroom kitchen and two living areas. Unit has two private patios. All appliances are included with a full size washer and dryer!

Call or Email Janine

Janine@AZRentalhomes.com

480-588-5333 x104