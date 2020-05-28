All apartments in Tempe
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

1327 S Hardy Dr

1327 South Hardy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1327 South Hardy Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Los Prados

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
AVAILABLE August!! Tempe (ASU) Rental Home- This is a really great 3BR/2BA condo - and it's walking distance from the ASU campus. It is located in the Los Prados community on 13th St. and Hardy. It is a two story unit with the two bedrooms upstairs and a bathroom. Downstairs you will find a bedroom, bathroom kitchen and two living areas. Unit has two private patios. All appliances are included with a full size washer and dryer!
Call or Email Janine
Janine@AZRentalhomes.com
480-588-5333 x104

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 S Hardy Dr have any available units?
1327 S Hardy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 S Hardy Dr have?
Some of 1327 S Hardy Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 S Hardy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1327 S Hardy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 S Hardy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 S Hardy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1327 S Hardy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1327 S Hardy Dr offers parking.
Does 1327 S Hardy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 S Hardy Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 S Hardy Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1327 S Hardy Dr has a pool.
Does 1327 S Hardy Dr have accessible units?
No, 1327 S Hardy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 S Hardy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 S Hardy Dr has units with dishwashers.
