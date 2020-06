Amenities

This 2 bedroom,2.5 bath unit is available for move in! 2 story unit with bedrooms upstairs. Large livingroom with patio and open kitchen. Kitchen includes all major appliances! Carpet and tile throughout! Washer and dryer in unit! This one wont last long!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.