Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1309 W 16th St

1309 West 16th Street · (480) 550-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1309 West 16th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1309 W 16th St · Avail. Aug 1

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 2114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1309 W 16th St Available 08/01/20 GORGEOUS, COMPLETELY REMODELED 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH FULL GUEST HOUSE! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!

Welcome home to this gorgeous remodeled home in Tempe with custom features! In addition to the 5 bed 3 bath main house there is also a FULL guest house which has been remodeled to match the main home. This home has tons of curb appeal and low maintenance gravel landscaping in the front yard. Step inside and you immediately notice the open, spacious floor plan and gorgeous polished concrete floors. Stunning kitchen overlooks living area - perfect for entertaining! Kitchen has slab granite counters, white cabinets with chrome fixtures, an amazing tile back splash, island, modern lighting and all stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have been remodeled also with tile showers and custom vanities. Master bedroom has window seat, separate exit to backyard, his & hers closets and master bathroom has double vanities and walk-in shower. Newer carpet, windows and doors and ceiling fans throughout. The large backyard and covered patio give you plenty of room for entertaining all of your guests! Full 450sqft guest house in back has kitchenette with oven/stove and refrigerator and remodeled bathroom - perfect for parents or other guests visiting from out of town! In addition to the guest house there is also a huge separate storage building in the backyard. Close to shopping, entertainment, local parks and highways.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $3,795 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $3,795
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Adrian Kurzman
602-619-0672
E & G Real Estate Services
adrian@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE3325013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 W 16th St have any available units?
1309 W 16th St has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 W 16th St have?
Some of 1309 W 16th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 W 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
1309 W 16th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 W 16th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 W 16th St is pet friendly.
Does 1309 W 16th St offer parking?
No, 1309 W 16th St does not offer parking.
Does 1309 W 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 W 16th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 W 16th St have a pool?
No, 1309 W 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 1309 W 16th St have accessible units?
No, 1309 W 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 W 16th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 W 16th St does not have units with dishwashers.
