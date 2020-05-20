All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

1308 W 7TH Street

1308 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1308 West 7th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful! PRIME Location; 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms in the heart of Tempe. Updated Kitchen Cabinets, Granite counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, New Dual Pane Windows, Updated Fixtures, Updated bathrooms and a big carport. Huge covered front porch. Rich wood laminate and tile floors with custom detail throughout - no carpet! Enjoy the beautiful Heated Pebble-Tec POOL and unwind in the heated SPA. Large private lot in a fantastic location. Near major freeways for a quick commute anywhere in the Valley. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 W 7TH Street have any available units?
1308 W 7TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 W 7TH Street have?
Some of 1308 W 7TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 W 7TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1308 W 7TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 W 7TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1308 W 7TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1308 W 7TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1308 W 7TH Street offers parking.
Does 1308 W 7TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 W 7TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 W 7TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 1308 W 7TH Street has a pool.
Does 1308 W 7TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1308 W 7TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 W 7TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 W 7TH Street has units with dishwashers.

