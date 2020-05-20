1308 W 7TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

Beautiful! PRIME Location; 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms in the heart of Tempe. Updated Kitchen Cabinets, Granite counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, New Dual Pane Windows, Updated Fixtures, Updated bathrooms and a big carport. Huge covered front porch. Rich wood laminate and tile floors with custom detail throughout - no carpet! Enjoy the beautiful Heated Pebble-Tec POOL and unwind in the heated SPA. Large private lot in a fantastic location. Near major freeways for a quick commute anywhere in the Valley. Tenant pays all utilities.