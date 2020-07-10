All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1303 E DONNER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1303 E DONNER Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

1303 E DONNER Drive

1303 East Donner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1303 East Donner Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020.Spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Tempe home with a 2 car garage and a sparkling diving pool! Excellent location near ASU, several freeways, Sky Harbor and a variety of shopping and dining. Popular tri-level floorplan with 2360 sqft of living space is perfect for roommates. Separate family room, living room and dining area. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space and all appliances included. The low maintenance backyard features a huge covered patio and a refreshing diving pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 E DONNER Drive have any available units?
1303 E DONNER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 E DONNER Drive have?
Some of 1303 E DONNER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 E DONNER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1303 E DONNER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 E DONNER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1303 E DONNER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1303 E DONNER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1303 E DONNER Drive offers parking.
Does 1303 E DONNER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 E DONNER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 E DONNER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1303 E DONNER Drive has a pool.
Does 1303 E DONNER Drive have accessible units?
No, 1303 E DONNER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 E DONNER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 E DONNER Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
South Bank
1007 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Regency
1100 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on Lemon
1224 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pool
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College