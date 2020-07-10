1303 E DONNER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/2020.Spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Tempe home with a 2 car garage and a sparkling diving pool! Excellent location near ASU, several freeways, Sky Harbor and a variety of shopping and dining. Popular tri-level floorplan with 2360 sqft of living space is perfect for roommates. Separate family room, living room and dining area. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space and all appliances included. The low maintenance backyard features a huge covered patio and a refreshing diving pool!