Tempe, AZ
1263 S Lola Ln
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1263 S Lola Ln

1263 South Lola Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1263 South Lola Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281
Escalante

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms for rent in Tempe. Cross streets Apache Blvd and 101. Enjoy two story home with open floor plan. Dining and living room open. Kitchen includes nice appliances. Bathroom on first floor for guests. Private patio area located in back. 2 car garage with remote control plus extra storage. Garage floor epoxy. All bedrooms upstairs. Good sized master bedroom that leads to a balcony. Nice view of Tempe. Freshly painted and new carpet. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. Washer and Dryer located on the second floor. Hug master bathroom.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
1.8% city rental tax.
1.6% monthly admin fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee one pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant;
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
www.mynd.co

(RLNE5505577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 S Lola Ln have any available units?
1263 S Lola Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1263 S Lola Ln have?
Some of 1263 S Lola Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1263 S Lola Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1263 S Lola Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 S Lola Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1263 S Lola Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1263 S Lola Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1263 S Lola Ln offers parking.
Does 1263 S Lola Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1263 S Lola Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 S Lola Ln have a pool?
No, 1263 S Lola Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1263 S Lola Ln have accessible units?
No, 1263 S Lola Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 S Lola Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1263 S Lola Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

