1263 S Lola Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage ceiling fan extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms for rent in Tempe. Cross streets Apache Blvd and 101. Enjoy two story home with open floor plan. Dining and living room open. Kitchen includes nice appliances. Bathroom on first floor for guests. Private patio area located in back. 2 car garage with remote control plus extra storage. Garage floor epoxy. All bedrooms upstairs. Good sized master bedroom that leads to a balcony. Nice view of Tempe. Freshly painted and new carpet. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. Washer and Dryer located on the second floor. Hug master bathroom.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

1.8% city rental tax.

1.6% monthly admin fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee one pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant;

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

www.mynd.co



(RLNE5505577)