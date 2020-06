Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

There's a lot to love about this home. The interior features a spacious open floor plan, recessed lighting, and large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook gourmet meals with ease in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Great entertaining back yard. Call today to schedule a tour of this beauty!