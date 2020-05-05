All apartments in Tempe
1236 E LA JOLLA Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:27 AM

1236 E LA JOLLA Drive

1236 East La Jolla Drive · (480) 569-8132
Location

1236 East La Jolla Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hollis Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,680

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1770 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A home that stands out among other Tempe rentals .... Newly renovated home that was done properly and to a high standard. Featuring: Quartz Counters, Custom Soft Close Cabinetry, Custom Backsplash, Walk In Pantry, Double Oven/Micro, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer / Dryer, 48'' Plank Wood Look Tile, Upgraded Light/Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Custom Shower, Double Sinks, Barn Doors at Master Bath and Closet, Walk In Closet, Dual Pane Windows, 2 car Garage, Covered Patio, Fresh Paint Interior and Exterior, New Doors, Fresh Landscaping, North/South exposure. Great location close to ASU, Shopping, Dining and Entertainment. Public Transport, ORBIT line, easy accessto US 60, I-10 and Loop 101 to anywhere in the Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 E LA JOLLA Drive have any available units?
1236 E LA JOLLA Drive has a unit available for $2,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1236 E LA JOLLA Drive have?
Some of 1236 E LA JOLLA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 E LA JOLLA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1236 E LA JOLLA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 E LA JOLLA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1236 E LA JOLLA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1236 E LA JOLLA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1236 E LA JOLLA Drive does offer parking.
Does 1236 E LA JOLLA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1236 E LA JOLLA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 E LA JOLLA Drive have a pool?
No, 1236 E LA JOLLA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1236 E LA JOLLA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1236 E LA JOLLA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 E LA JOLLA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1236 E LA JOLLA Drive has units with dishwashers.
