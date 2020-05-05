1236 E LA JOLLA Drive

Amenities

A home that stands out among other Tempe rentals .... Newly renovated home that was done properly and to a high standard. Featuring: Quartz Counters, Custom Soft Close Cabinetry, Custom Backsplash, Walk In Pantry, Double Oven/Micro, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer / Dryer, 48'' Plank Wood Look Tile, Upgraded Light/Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Custom Shower, Double Sinks, Barn Doors at Master Bath and Closet, Walk In Closet, Dual Pane Windows, 2 car Garage, Covered Patio, Fresh Paint Interior and Exterior, New Doors, Fresh Landscaping, North/South exposure. Great location close to ASU, Shopping, Dining and Entertainment. Public Transport, ORBIT line, easy accessto US 60, I-10 and Loop 101 to anywhere in the Valley.