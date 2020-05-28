All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

123 W Fairmont Dr

123 West Fairmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

123 West Fairmont Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Tempe - This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The garage has been turned into a 4th bedroom or den/playroom/office. The washer and dryer are connected to the 4th bedroom. Upgraded kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances and 5 stage Reverse Osmosis.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4895867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 W Fairmont Dr have any available units?
123 W Fairmont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 W Fairmont Dr have?
Some of 123 W Fairmont Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 W Fairmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
123 W Fairmont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 W Fairmont Dr pet-friendly?
No, 123 W Fairmont Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 123 W Fairmont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 123 W Fairmont Dr offers parking.
Does 123 W Fairmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 W Fairmont Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 W Fairmont Dr have a pool?
No, 123 W Fairmont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 123 W Fairmont Dr have accessible units?
No, 123 W Fairmont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 123 W Fairmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 W Fairmont Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
