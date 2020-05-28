Beautiful home in Tempe - This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The garage has been turned into a 4th bedroom or den/playroom/office. The washer and dryer are connected to the 4th bedroom. Upgraded kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances and 5 stage Reverse Osmosis.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 W Fairmont Dr have any available units?
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
What amenities does 123 W Fairmont Dr have?
Some of 123 W Fairmont Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 W Fairmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
